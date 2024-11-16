Discover Kazakhstan’s Top Ski Resorts as Snow Season Approaches

ASTANA – Winter has arrived in parts of Kazakhstan, marking the perfect time to pull out ski gear and enjoy winter sports. In recent years, ski resorts have grown in popularity among locals and tourists alike. The country’s resorts offer modern facilities and infrastructure, with lower costs compared to well-known European ski destinations.

Recently, travel guide publisher Lonely Planet included Kazakhstan in its annual Best in Travel 2025 list, which features 30 must-visit destinations globally. This year, India Today named Kazakhstan the most-searched holiday destination among Indian travelers. According to The New York Times, Almaty made it into the TOP-52 best tourist destinations.

Kazakhstan’s ski resorts stand out for their mountain trails, which accommodate various skill levels. The country’s diverse mountainous landscape enables resorts to offer trails of different difficulty levels in a single location, with high-quality snow coverage. Most resorts also feature an array of additional services.

Shymbulak mountain resort

Located in the scenic gorge of the Trans-Ili Alatau at 2,260 meters above sea level, Shymbulak is Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia’s largest ski destination. Established in 1954 and situated just 32 kilometers from Almaty, it features 25 kilometers of trails with an altitude difference of 920 meters. Ten lifts serve the resort, including chair and tow lifts.

For a more relaxed experience, skiers can take on blue trails with a gentle slope of up to 20%, while advanced skiers can enjoy challenging red and black trails with slopes up to 45%. The resort’s difficult speed trails, once ranked among the world’s top ten, attract skilled skiers for slalom and freeride runs. The resort also set the Guinness World record as the world’s highest night skiing slope at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level.

The resort has online cameras and a mobile app to monitor weather and trail conditions, helping visitors avoid fog, heavy snow, or high winds. A cable car connects directly to the Medeu high-altitude rink. Après-ski activities include restaurants and cafes with mountain views, snowmobiling, sledding, horseback riding, zip-lining, and a rope park. Due to its popularity, it’s best to arrive early to avoid lines. The season runs from December to April, with snow machines maintaining the slopes.

The resort offers three cable car lines. The Medeu-Shymbulak ropeway reaches the base station at 2,260 meters, where restaurants and other amenities are located. Tickets range from 2,000-4,000 tenge (US$ 4-8), depending on the day, cabin type, and age group. Two additional ropeways, Kombi-1 (2,860 meters) and Kombi-2 (3,200 meters), extend to the Talgar Pass. Round-trip tickets for these lines cost 5,500-7,500 tenge (US$ 11-13).

To reach the resort, visitors can use eco-friendly buses or taxis, as private vehicles are restricted. Shuttle buses cost 700 tenge (US$1.4) each way. Hikers can also access the resort by foot on a seven-kilometer route.

This year marks Shymbulak’s 70 anniversary and it was listed among the top five ski locations by Condé Nast Italia.

Oi-Qaragai

Also known as Pine Gorge or Forest Fairy Tale, this resort, 17 kilometers from Almaty, offers pristine nature and active recreation options. It has ski and tubing trails, a ski school, a climbing wall, and a zip line. Five lifts lead to the peaks with the highest point, Zher-Su, at 1,821 meters.

Beyond skiing and snowboarding, Oi-Qaragai features horseback riding, forest excursions, and a rope park. The resort is designed to minimize environmental impact, using electric vehicles for internal transport. Accommodation includes cottages and treehouses with scenic views. Cable cars operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with night skiing available from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lift tickets start at 3,500 tenge (US$7), while ski school lessons are priced at 10,000 tenge (US$20) per hour.

Visitors can reach the resort via bus No. 210 from Almaty’s Sports Palace, which operates daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive takes about 40 minutes, with multiple parking options for overnight guests.

Ak-Bulak

Located in Soldier’s Gorge, 40 kilometers from Almaty, Ak-Bulak offers picturesque views, varied trails, and diverse activities. The resort features 14 kilometers of slopes with different levels of difficulty, including green trails for beginners, with a tow lift, found in the lower section. Intermediate trails wind through scenic pine and birch groves, offering a two-kilometer descent. Advanced black trails at the summit cater to experienced skiers.

The resort’s season runs from December to March, with snow machines on main slopes. After skiing, guests can relax in a spa with a salt cave, pool, sauna, and massage services. The fitness center offers various activities, including yoga and mini-football. An equestrian club is a short drive away.

Ak-Bulak is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with night skiing available on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lift tickets start at 1,500 tenge (US$ 3).

Bus No. 224 from Almaty’s Sports Palace provides a 1.5-hour ride to the resort, or guests can drive and use the parking facilities.

Altai Alps ski resort

The Altai Alps is an all-season resort located 40 kilometers from Ust-Kamenogorsk in eastern Kazakhstan, with a long season from November to April thanks to abundant snowfall.

The resort offers five cable cars, 12 slopes served by five lifts, with trails ranging from 600 to 2,400 meters in length and off-piste runs through meadows and forests. Facilities include two rental points and a ski school. Other activities include snowshoeing, sledding, tubing, and snowmobiling.

The Panorama slope is a new addition, situated in one of the resort’s most scenic areas. It offers a warm-up descent suitable for beginners and seasoned riders alike.

The Training slope features a gentle descent with minimal elevation, making it perfect for learners, with a baby lift available. Its 600-meter length and 50-meter elevation drop make it ideal for evening ski lessons under night lighting.

The Practice slope, at 800 meters with a 150-meter elevation drop, is well-suited for practicing carving, stance adjustments, and switch riding. It allows for controlled sliding and wide turns. The Expert slope is a challenging red trail, popular among advanced skiers and snowboarders. It offers a thrilling descent over 1,300 meters with a 200-meter elevation drop, ideal for slalom and giant slalom disciplines.

The Serpentine slope, also known as “Dollar,” is one of the most popular slopes, attracting riders of all skill levels with its wide terrain and chairlift access.

The Alpine Slope is the resort’s longest trail at 2,400 meters, with a 350-meter elevation drop. Connecting three chairlifts and a button lift, it’s suitable for both beginners and intermediate skiers.

Amenities include two cafes, an on-site hotel with a restaurant, a spa center with saunas, massage rooms, and a pool. Visitors can stay at the resort hotel or in nearby Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The resort operates daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lift tickets priced at 900 tenge (US$1.8) for a single lift, 4,000 tenge (US$8) for five lifts, and weekday passes ranging from 4,000 to 11,000 tenge (US$8-22) depending on the day and time.

Visitors can reach Altai Alps by flying from Astana to Ust-Kamenogorsk for around 32,000 tenge (US$64) one-way, then continuing by car or taxi.

Burabai ski resort

For a more relaxed experience, Burabai ski resort, located among scenic hills, offers gentle slopes surrounded by coniferous forests and lakes. This family-friendly destination is popular for its proximity to the Santa Claus residence, where children can enjoy sleigh rides with horses, reindeer, or huskies.

The resort’s cable cars stretch 600 meters, with various slope sections catering to both beginners and experienced skiers.

Transportation: Options from Astana include a train (6,000-14,000 tenge (US$12-28 for two), a taxi, starting at 5,000 tenge (US$10) per person, or a bus to Shchuchinsk for 3,000 tenge ($6).