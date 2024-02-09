Almaty Enters Top Foreign Holiday Destinations For Indian Travelers in 2024

ASTANA – Almaty, Kazakhstan, secured the top position as the most-searched holiday destination among Indian travelers in a recent publication by India Today on Feb. 6.

Situated at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains, Kazakhstan’s largest city has experienced a massive boost in interest from Indian tourists in 2024 with its blend of modern urban life and stunning natural landscapes.

“The city’s rich history is reflected in landmarks like the Ascension Cathedral, a Russian Orthodox church made entirely of wood, and the Central State Museum, showcasing Kazakhstan’s heritage. It’s also full of vibrant bazaars, such as the famous Green Bazaar,” reads the article.

Almaty also beckons nature lovers with the turquoise waters of the nearby Big Almaty Lake, serving as a gateway to the region’s renowned ski resorts and the lush landscapes of Ile-Alatau National Park.

In the article, Almaty is followed by other popular holiday destinations such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, France, Maldives, and Seychelles.