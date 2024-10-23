Kazakhstan Named Top 30 Destination in Lonely Planet’s 2025 Guide

ASTANA — Lonely Planet, the world’s leading travel guide publisher, named Kazakhstan one of the best countries for travel in its annual Best in Travel 2025 ranking, which features 30 must-visit destinations worldwide.

Lonely Planet chooses places based on suggestions from tourists, employees, writers, and other tourism professionals.

“Kazakhstan is an immersive destination for travelers in search of an unspoiled adventure awash in natural beauty, history and culture. Hikers will love the many trails in Sairam-Ugam National Park, uncrowded by tourists. Visit Shymkent, known for some of the country’s best food, or see Almaty, the old capital, for Kazakhstan’s Soviet heritage,” said the article.

This year, India Today named Kazakhstan the most-searched holiday destination among Indian travelers. According to The New York Times, Almaty made it into the TOP-52 best tourist destinations, and the Shymbulak mountain resort was listed among the top five ski locations by Condé Nast Italia. British magazine Wanderlust included the Katon-Karagai district in eastern Kazakhstan in its Travel Green List 2024.