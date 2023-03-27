Shymbulak Mountain Resort Enters Guinness Book of Records as World’s Highest Night Skiing Slope

ASTANA – Almaty’s Shymbulak mountain resort set the Guinness World record as the world’s highest night skiing slope at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level on March 26, reported the resort’s press service.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Seyda Subasi Gemici presented a certificate confirming the world record to Shymbulak mountain resort CEO Rinat Abdrakhmanov.

Addressing the event participants and skiers, Abdrakhmanov congratulated people on this historic event. He noted that five years ago, he dreamed of launching an illuminated route, and despite the difficulties and high cost of the construction, his dream finally came true.

Launched in 2021, the highest night skiing route received more than 50,000 visitors over the 2021-2022 winter season. This year the number of visitors increased by ten percent to 55,486 people.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov described this achievement as the pride of the whole country.

“Shymbulak is one of the main directions of tourism development, and the ministry will continue to support and develop the infrastructure and tourism sector of the country,” he said.

The Shymbulak mountain resort is located in the southeastern part of Almaty. The resort has been famous for skiing and snowboarding since the 1950s and has undergone significant modernization. It ranked first on the list of the best ski resorts in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2020.