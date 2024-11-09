Can We Have Four-Day Workweek in Kazakhstan?

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

The four-day workweek likely began as a daydream in the tired minds of workers on Thursday evenings. However, in recent years, it has gained traction globally. In Kazakhstan, the five-day workweek remains the norm, with some organizations even adopting a six-day workweek.

As a counterpoint to the traditional five-day workweek that became a cultural norm in the twentieth century, the concept of the four-day workweek seems daunting to employers and governments. Even so, at least 14 countries have launched trials and pilots for a four-day model. These trials have shown several benefits for both the overall economy and employers.

The most significant positive implication is the increase in productivity. This is not just an arithmetical effect, where the same amount of work is achieved in fewer days. Reduced cumulative fatigue and greater job satisfaction lead to improved employee engagement, focus, fewer errors, and enhanced performance. For instance, during trials in New Zealand, companies reported productivity gains, maintaining output levels even with reduced hours.

The socioeconomic implications of longer weekends often leads to increased household spending on entertainment, dining out, and local tourism, as well as on self-education, sport clubs, and any other hobby-related activities. People fill their free time with leisure activities and purchase related goods and services, while a three-day weekend stimulates local travel. This extension of the consumer market brings a positive multiplier effect to small-size and medium-size businesses, boosting employment and increasing fiscal income through taxes such as VAT and corporate income taxes.

Adopting a shorter workweek can also lead to reduced burnout and lower stress levels among employees resulting in improvements of their mental and physical health. Consequently, countries that have implemented the four-day workweek model have observed a decrease in healthcare system load and government spending on healthcare. This particularly underscores the increasing recognition of mental health as a critical component of well-being.

A potential benefit on family life and education are not yet fully evident, as outcomes are challenging to measure in the short term. But we may expect stronger family bonds, enhanced child development, and better educational outcomes in the future, since parents are able to invest more of their time into child-rearing and engage more actively in their children’s education.

The four-day workweek may also contribute to religious equality in societies with diverse cultural practices such as Kazakhstan. For example, Muslims could observe Friday as a non-working day, while Jews observe Saturday and Christians observe Sunday. This flexibility could foster greater religious inclusivity.

Environmental impacts have also been observed. Less commuting days lead to lower transportation emissions, though increased time spent at home may result in higher electricity consumption. Countries with a high share of renewables in their energy mix experienced net reduction in emissions. In Kazakhstan specifically, where much of the electricity is generated from coal, the net effect on emissions remains uncertain.

Four-day workweek was introduced as a possible option to companies in Kazakhstan with the right to alternate it with a five-day or six-day working week. However, it is neither common practice nor mandated. Despite the potential benefits, there are concerns about adopting a four-day workweek model in Kazakhstan. Even discussions about extended New Year holidays were rejected by a member of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (Parliament) this year, arguing that Kazakh people should work more to make our country more competitive. What, then, might be said about the four-day workweek?

This perspective, however, may overlook the nature of competitiveness in modern economies. It is not derived from the length of the workweek but from efficiencies—time, resource, energy, cost, and beyond—born from technological advancement and innovation. In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned to roll a massive boulder up a hill eternally. His schedule was relentless, seven days a week, but ultimately unproductive and non-competitive.

The four-day workweek model presents economic, social, and cultural benefits that extend beyond productivity gains as evidenced by trials in various countries. With an increasing number of countries adopting a four-day workweek, Kazakhstan may find it more challenging both to attract top international talent and to retain its local workforce. Concerns over productivity and competitiveness should incentivize technological transformation in Kazakhstan’s economy. A sharp transition could be difficult and disruptive, while a gradual reduction of work hours toward a four-day workweek could help mitigate potential drawbacks. But the gradual process requires time, so it is better to start now. Kazakhstan could eventually support a four-day workweek and enjoy its positive outcomes, while technological advancement would ensure economic competitiveness.

The author is Nurlan Taiganov, a graduate student of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.