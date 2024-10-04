President Tokayev Outlines Priorities to Improve Court Activities

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the major priorities for improving courts activities during the ninth Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan on Oct. 4, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that the ability to appeal court decisions through cassation plays a key role in ensuring justice. He referenced a law signed in July establishing three independent cassation courts for criminal, civil and administrative cases, which are set to begin operations on July 1, 2025.

According to the President, the independence of these cassation courts will significantly improve access to justice for Kazakh citizens while also enhancing conditions for investment and business. Most importantly, this initiative will contribute to the full implementation of the principles of justice and the rule of law. Additionally, it will reduce the burden on the Supreme Court, allowing it to focus on ensuring consistency in judicial practices.

Another priority highlighted by Tokayev is the continued digitization of the judicial system. Digital technologies have simplified participation in court processes and increased transparency. Judges now have access to a database of decisions from other courts, which contributes to the issuance of fair judicial decisions.

Tokayev stressed that this information should be available to all parties, enabling them to better understand potential outcomes, and, in turn, reducing the number of controversial cases and lawsuits.

He also emphasized the importance of simplifying legal proceedings through innovative technologies and artificial intelligence. Remote legal proceedings have enabled the introduction of extraterritorial jurisdiction in civil cases. A bill is currently under review to extend this practice to administrative cases.

For the first time, court hearings were broadcast online this year, with two trials conducted in this video format. Tokayev believes that this transparency boosts public trust in the judiciary and raises the standards for judges and prosecutors. Another benefit is increased legal awareness and interest in pursuing legal careers.

The President also addressed the need to improve the selection and training of judicial specialists. He referenced recent amendments requiring the Judicial Jury to review any gross violations of the law during court proceedings.

In conclusion, Tokayev endorsed the adoption of a new Ethical Code of Judges, which will establish high standards for judicial conduct and further strengthen public trust in the system.