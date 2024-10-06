Nuclear Power Plant Referendum Begins in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens are heading to the polls on Oct. 6 to vote in the national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

A total of 10,323 polling stations are open for the vote, including 74 abroad in 59 countries.

More than 12 million citizens are eligible to vote. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, while 84 stations, including those in military units and shift camps, open earlier at 6 a.m.

Approximately 230 public associations in Kazakhstan will serve as observers, and international observers will also monitor the transparency of the voting process.

Kazakhstan has accredited 200 foreign journalists from 37 countries to observe and report on the referendum.

A survey by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, involving over 8,000 citizens, revealed that 59.2% of respondents are inclined to participate in the nationwide vote.