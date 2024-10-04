Kazakhstan Establishes 74 Polling Stations Abroad for Upcoming Referendum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has set up 74 polling stations at its foreign missions in 59 countries for the upcoming referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, scheduled for Oct. 6.

According to the press statement released by the Foreign Ministry, eligible voters with valid Kazakh passports, residing or staying for private, official, educational, business, or tourist purposes in foreign countries, may contact Kazakhstan’s diplomatic or consular missions, where precinct referendum commissions have been established.

Voting at the foreign missions will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.