Over 200 Public Associations in Kazakhstan, Int’l Observers to Monitor Nuclear Power Plant Referendum

ASTANA—Some 230 public associations of Kazakhstan will participate as observers in the national referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant, scheduled for Oct. 6. International observers will also monitor the transparency of the voting, said Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov.

According to the Khabar TV channel, Abdirov explained the novelties in the legislation on the referendum and the features of the current campaign. He also focused on the training of all members of the commissions.

“We have more than 10,000 commissions and more than 70,000 polling stations where our citizens will come to vote. Also, we have at least 70,000 members of precinct commissions,” he said.

During the meeting in Aktau, experts of the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development announced the survey results on the construction of the nuclear power plant. According to the results, 64% of the respondents are ready to participate in the national referendum. The study involved 8,000 people throughout the country.