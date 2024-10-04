News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-EU Relations, Kazakhstan’s Reforms and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected a range of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers topics such as the Chinese-Kazakh digital cooperation, Kazakhstan’s recent transformations, the upcoming referendum on building a nuclear power plant and more.

Kazakhstan becomes a more reliable partner of the European Union in Central Asia

EU Reporter published an article on Oct. 3 about the conference titled “Strategic Partnership with the EU and Kazakhstan: Opening New Niches and Dimensions,” held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The moderator, Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia from the Diplomatic World Institute, highlighted the significant evolution of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU in recent years.

He noted that Kazakhstan is a strategically important partner for the European Union in Central Asia, successfully engaging with all major global powers.

“The geopolitical and economic advantages of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route reduce geopolitical risks and support the strategy of Western countries aimed at diversifying trade routes and expanding global connections. Kazakhstan is taking active measures to modernize and improve its logistics infrastructure aimed at increasing capacity through the construction of new terminals, railway lines and stations, as well as the establishment of additional reception and storage points,” Turkstra noted.

Kazakhstan’s transformation into an entrepreneurial hub

Modern Diplomacy released an article on Oct. 3 about Kazakhstan’s recent transformation and emergence as a significant regional hub for economic investment, technological development, educational improvements and infrastructural modernization.

“The country’s emphasis on ‘sustainability’ reflects the recognition by political and economic leaders of the need to evolve beyond an extractive economy toward a focus on social responsibility, environmental awareness, and employee well-being, as well as the critical importance of a diversified national economy that can engage with other states on an equal footing,” the article reads.

At the forefront of Kazakhstan’s transformation are its growing independent businesses that are participating in global markets and representing the so-called New Kazakhstan, which is becoming a noticeable player in the global economy.

Kazakhstan must shake off testing-site past and vote ‘yes’ to nuclear energy

Nikkei Asia published an expert article on Oct. 3 about the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan on Oct. 6, which will determine whether the country will build a nuclear power plant. According to the author, Kazakhstan’s pursuit of nuclear energy is largely driven by a need for energy security. Despite its wealth in fossil fuels, the country’s heavy reliance on coal, oil, and natural gas poses environmental risks and makes it vulnerable to global energy market fluctuations. To mitigate this and diversify its energy sources, Kazakhstan sees nuclear power as an attractive option.

“Kazakhstan also plans to transition to a greener economy, aiming to become carbon-neutral by 2060. The country has so far increased renewable energy to around 6% of its electricity production. Nuclear energy is expected to play a key role in this transition, helping Kazakhstan meet its growing energy demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the article notes.

How Middle Powers Can Shape the Future of Global Cooperation

The Geopolitics published an article on Oct. 2 by Yerkin Tukumov, the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies. The author argues that there is potential for middle powers to form coalitions and partnerships that promote mutually beneficial cooperation, secure technological progress, and enhance cultural and humanitarian interactions. Specifically, middle powers can create long-term influence by developing cooperation tracks in policy research, health, education, and science.

The article also mentions the upcoming Astana Think Tank International Forum on Oct. 16-17, stating that the event will provide a platform for international experts from middle powers to discuss pressing global issues.

“The forum will focus on enhancing security, stability, and sustainable development, offering a space to explore the unique role of middle powers, how they differ from major global players, and their potential contributions to international relations and global stability,” the article notes.

WELOCK and ApartX ink key China-Kazakhstan digital trade agreement at Global Digital Trade Expo

Business Wire published an article on Oct. 3 about the launch of the China-Kazakhstan digital trade key project.

“On Sept. 25, the third Global Digital Trade Expo titled Digital Trade Night was held in Hangzhou. The event highlighted important digital trade projects between China and Kazakhstan, injecting constant momentum into economic and trade cooperation between the two sides. During the event, the much-anticipated signing ceremony for the China-Kazakhstan Digital Trade Key Project was officially launched,” the article reads.

By combining WELOCK smart locks with ApartX software, the project provides customers with a new airEkey Self Check-In and Check-Out Experience, which enhances customer convenience. It also makes hotel management more efficient, reduces operating costs and enhances the customer experience, which is an important trend in intelligent hotel management. This innovation will also encourage more tourists to explore the cultures and customs of both sides, injecting new vitality into the tourism industry between China and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan pushing to effect EAEU integrated information system

It is necessary to fully implement the integrated information system of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for the exchange of data and electronic documents, said Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the third Eurasian Economic Forum. The forum, titled ‘Digitalization in Modern Realities—An Imperative to Ensure the Four Freedoms,’ saw the heads of government from participating countries discuss prospects for digital integration, reported Trend on Oct. 3.

Bektenov noted that digitalization is a key focus for Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev within the framework of EAEU development, and that implementing the system will ensure effective interstate data exchange.

Furthermore, while convening as a council, the smaller and larger groups deliberated on improving coordination in domains like logistics, trade, transportation and the agro-industrial complex.

Kazakhstan-China rail crossing to open in 2027, expanding trade routes

Kazakhstan will open its third Kazakhstan-China rail crossing by 2027, further boosting trade between the two nations, Railway Supply reported on Sept. 30.

“The new 272-kilometer Bakhty – Ayagoz railway line will enhance Kazakhstan’s logistics capabilities. Authorities have already allocated 577.5 billion tenge, or $1.2 billion, to fund the project. This Kazakhstan-China rail crossing is designed to reduce the pressure on existing crossings at Dostyk and Altynkol. It is expected to increase the annual capacity of transported goods by 20 million tons. This will be a crucial step forward in advancing Kazakhstan’s logistics infrastructure and trade connections with China,” the article states.

Türkiye and Central Asia are riding together again

The Economist published an article on Sept. 26 about the fifth World Nomad Games held in Astana on Sept. 8-13.

“Just outside Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, a woman whips her horse into a canter, raises a wooden bow and sends three arrows whistling through the air, one after the other, to the delight of spectators. Golden eagles perch on their owners’ shoulders. Nearby, men on horseback fight over a goat carcass (made of rubber, a concession to animal-rights activists) in a game of kokpar. Smoke from vats of grilled lamb curls past dozens of white yurts,” the article begins.