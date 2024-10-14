Kostanai Region Launches Construction of $114.2 Million Poultry Farm

By Staff Report in Business on 14 October 2024

ASTANA – Canadian Chicken Ltd., specializing in poultry breeding, meat processing, and preservation, has begun the construction of a cutting-edge poultry production and processing facility in the Kostanai Region, with a total investment of 55.4 billion tenge (US$114.2 million), the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service reported on Oct. 11.

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The project will be implemented in several stages and set for completion by 2029. The poultry farm is expected to produce 50,000 tons of poultry meat and create over 500 jobs.

The facility will cover 300.5 hectares and feature equipment from leading global manufacturers such as MEYN, Pass Reform, and BIG Dutchman. Poultry experts from Canagrotek company will oversee the implementation of advanced technologies and practices.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »