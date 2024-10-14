Kostanai Region Launches Construction of $114.2 Million Poultry Farm

ASTANA – Canadian Chicken Ltd., specializing in poultry breeding, meat processing, and preservation, has begun the construction of a cutting-edge poultry production and processing facility in the Kostanai Region, with a total investment of 55.4 billion tenge (US$114.2 million), the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service reported on Oct. 11.

The project will be implemented in several stages and set for completion by 2029. The poultry farm is expected to produce 50,000 tons of poultry meat and create over 500 jobs.

The facility will cover 300.5 hectares and feature equipment from leading global manufacturers such as MEYN, Pass Reform, and BIG Dutchman. Poultry experts from Canagrotek company will oversee the implementation of advanced technologies and practices.