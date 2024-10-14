Kazakhstan’s Petrochemical Industry Poised for Dramatic Expansion Through 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to increase its petrochemical production from 357,800 tons in 2023 to 1.8 million tons by 2030, as outlined in the Roadmap for the Development of the Petrochemical Industry for 2024-2030, recently developed by the Ministry of Energy, the ministry’s press service reported on Oct. 14. The document was approved by the Kazakh government.

The roadmap, covering measures from securing raw materials to delivering final products, aims to boost the petrochemical sector and facilitate project implementation, particularly by ensuring the necessary resources for ongoing and new projects.

Among them are six projects valued at $14.7 billion worth of investment, expected to create approximately 3,500 permanent and 16,000 temporary jobs.

The roadmap also includes building the necessary infrastructure in the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark special economic zone, providing sales markets, stimulating domestic consumption, improving the scientific base and human capital, and adopting regulatory and technical documents to support industry growth.