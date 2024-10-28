Kazakhstan Expands Energy Cooperation with South Korea

ASTANA – South Korea’s major energy companies and government agencies congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the recent referendum and expressed their readiness to provide support in building a nuclear power plant (NPP) at a meeting with a Kazakh delegation led by Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev during his official visit on Oct. 22-25.

According to the ministry’s press service, Satkaliyev spoke with South Korean companies about their possible participation in the international consortium, the creation of which is currently being studied in Kazakhstan as one of the potential models for implementing the NPP construction project. He noted that the final decision on this issue will be made in 2025.

The minister held talks with the largest South Korean firms, such as Doosan Enerbility, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), and Samsung C&T.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with Doosan Enerbility, aiming to localize the production of energy equipment of this company with local personnel training and establish a representative office in Astana.

Currently, Kazakhstan cooperates with Doosan Enerbility on a project to build a 1,000-megawatt combined cycle power plant in the Turkistan Region. Also, the firm is conducting a technical survey of Kazakhstan’s energy complex to reduce emissions and extend plant lifespans.

The talks also explored potential partnerships in oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.