Kazakh MP Reflects on International Consortium for Nuclear Power Plant Construction 

ASTANA – International consortium for nuclear power plant construction goes in line with Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, said Nikita Shatalov, deputy of Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament.

Commenting on the country’s energy sector, Shatalov referred to the President’s opinion that an international consortium of leading global companies with advanced technologies should be involved in the project if the public supports the initiative.

“Cooperation between many nations and technology providers in the development of a nuclear power plant is not new. For example, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Hungary and a number of other countries followed this path. Suppliers are also generally ready for cooperation and integration of technologies; nuclear power plants, as a rule, are unique projects that do not copy each other exactly,” Shatalov wrote in his Telegram channel on Oct. 6.

He underlined that such an approach is a continuation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. It presupposes stable friendly relations with other states in the strategic perspective, readiness to find compromises and opportunities for cooperation, and also ensures diversification of geopolitical risks, including the issue of dependence on suppliers.