ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches exceptional importance to the upcoming Central Asia-EU Summit. He expressed confidence that it will contribute to the development of the region’s dialogue with the EU at an April 3 meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

As reported by Akorda, the Presidents highlighted the fruitful meeting in Almaty, which helped outline new areas of cooperation. They reaffirmed readiness to expand partnership across all sectors.