EBRD Plans to Invest $2.2 Billion in Green Transition Program

By Staff Report in International on 4 April 2025

ASTANA – President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso updated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the progress of the green transition program, in which EBRD plans to invest two billion euros (US$2.2 billion), at an April 3 meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Odile Renaud-Basso. Photo credit: Akorda

According to the Akorda press service, in 2024, the EBRD financed 25 projects worth $935 million. Tokayev thanked the bank for assisting in Kazakhstan’s banking sector development, from modernizing legislation to promoting fintech and global standards.

In an interview with The Astana Times YouTube channel, Beata Javorcik, the bank’s chief economist, projected economic growth in Central Asia to reach 5.7% in 2025 before easing to 5.2% in 2026, referencing EBRD’s latest Regional Economic Prospects report.


