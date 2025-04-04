K-POP, Opera, and Exhibition: Unmissable Events Coming in April

ASTANA – April is here, bringing a wave of exciting events to kick off the season. From mesmerizing concerts and art exhibitions to thrilling sports matches and cultural performances, there’s something for everyone. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

“The Legend of Love” ballet on April 4-5

Based on an ancient Eastern legend, this ballet tells the story of two sisters, Mekhmene Banu and Shirin, who both fall in love with the court painter Ferkhad. Themes of passion, sacrifice, and destiny unfold through breathtaking choreography and an emotionally charged performance.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Orynkhan Rakhimbekov concert on April 5

Orynkhan Rakhimbekov is a remarkable musician with a unique sound, performing songs in the style of Kazakh indie with elements of folk. Don’t miss the chance to experience the vibe of his live performance at the concert.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; B2.3, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Altyn Gasyr” (The Golden Age) exhibition on April 4-11

This captivating exhibition brings together the works of renowned artists, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and artistic evolution. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and multimedia installations, the exhibition highlights Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and contemporary artistic expressions.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14-D, Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Nasiafromasia concert on April 5

Step into the enchanting world of jazz with Nasia Alzhanova, more known as Nasiafromasia, a talented singer and songwriter. Her repertoire includes jazz standards, neo-soul, folk, and original compositions. Prepare for a magical evening filled with soulful melodies and live music.

Venue: The Walls; 38, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“La Boheme” opera on April 5-6

Giacomo Puccini’s timeless opera unfolds a poignant tale inspired by Henri Murger’s novel. Set in Paris’s Latin Quarter on Christmas Eve, it follows the lives of young intellectuals, capturing love, loss, and passion with exquisite music and storytelling. Featuring a famous cast and a live symphony orchestra, this event is truly unforgettable.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

VTB League Match on April 5

Experience the thrill of high-energy basketball as Astana takes on Parma in the VTB League. Get ready for intense competition and an exciting atmosphere.

Venue: 45 A, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Bach and His Contemporaries” opera on April 6

Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of classical music with a night dedicated to the masterpieces of Johann Sebastian Bach and other great composers of his era. A selection of Baroque music performed by talented musicians will transport you to a world of elegance and depth.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Fountain of Bakhchisarai” ballet on April 5

Based on Alexander Pushkin’s timeless poem, this ballet tells the tragic story of Maria, a Polish noblewoman, and Khan Girey, the Tatar ruler who falls in love with her, leading to a heartbreaking fate. With stunning choreography, powerful music, and breathtaking stage design, this production brings a legendary love story to life.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

A sound art installation April 4 – May 3

This sound are installation is based on field recordings from the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Sound uncovers hidden stories and emotional echoes left behind in the landscape.

Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Tickets are available here.

K-POP Symphony concert on April 6

Experience an extraordinary blend of K-pop and symphonic music as Chen from EXO, one of South Korea’s most acclaimed artists, takes the stage alongside leading performers from Kazakhstan. This unique concert brings K-pop’s biggest hits to life with a live orchestra, creating an unforgettable musical spectacle.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 7, Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Gorilla Drift Street Legal on April 6

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled drift competition as top racers take over the streets of Almaty. Experience high-speed action, precision driving, and breathtaking tactics in this thrilling motorsport event.

Venue: STK Sokol; 76th kilometer of the Almaty-Astana highway. Tickets are available here.