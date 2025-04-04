Tackling Water Challenges in Kazakhstan: Call For Collaborative Action And Sustainable Solutions

Kazakhstan’s water resources, essential for its agriculture, industry, and ecosystems, are under growing pressure from both environmental and human-made factors. The country’s vast landmass contains some of Central Asia’s most significant rivers and lakes, yet it faces critical water issues that, if left unaddressed, could undermine national development.

The primary challenges facing Kazakhstan’s water sector include inefficient resource use, outdated infrastructure, over-reliance on transboundary water sources, pollution, and increasing scarcity. Over 44 percent of the river flow feeding Kazakhstan’s waterways originates from outside its borders, particularly from neighboring countries. This situation is exacerbated by the accelerating impacts of climate change, which is altering the country’s water dynamics in dramatic ways.

The impact of climate change on Kazakhstan’s water resources is already evident. Rising temperatures are disrupting snowmelt patterns and reducing river flows. Shorter, warmer winters result in premature snowmelt and water infiltration into unfrozen ground, reducing surface runoff and leading to unpredictable weather events. For example, in 2024, Kazakhstan experienced devastating floods highlighting the unpredictability and severity of climate change. As temperatures rise, major rivers such as the Ural, Tobol, Ili, Irtysh, and Yessil are seeing reduced water flows, and significant bodies of water like Lake Balkhash and the Caspian Sea are shrinking, which further compounds water stress in the region.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is committed to addressing these challenges, working alongside the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and other partners to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for Kazakhstan. A significant priority has been enhancing flood resilience, especially in light of the 2024 floods. To this end, UNDP has helped establish a digital flood early warning system, integrating key basins like Yesil and Nura-Sarysu into a hydrological modeling platform.

Managing floods is only part of the equation. Long-term water efficiency and drought management are equally pressing concerns that must be addressed. The UNDP’s strategic focus now includes leveraging the flood early warning system for drought forecasting and integrating it with long-term water balance models. This approach aims to maximize water use efficiency while addressing the needs of both rural communities and urban centers that are increasingly feeling the pressures of water scarcity.

Since the launch of the Water Council, co-chaired by UNDP and the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, considerable progress has been made. The Water Council has served as a platform for dialogue among stakeholders, fostering cooperation between international organizations, development agencies, financial institutions, and the private sector. The Water Partnership Initiative, which outlines key strategies for 2024-2030, emphasizes the modernization of infrastructure, digitalization of water resources, and adoption of innovative irrigation technologies. Notably, this initiative is aligned with Kazakhstan’s long-term water security goals and aims to strengthen transboundary cooperation.

As part of our contribution to this initiative, in partnership with local authorities, UNDP supported the development of flood risk and damage maps for Petropavlovsk and Atbasar, laying the groundwork for long-term flood management planning. We also helped develop a workplan to support sustainable water management for Lake Balkhash. This plan includes measures to improve water quality, protect ecosystems, and engage local communities. A three-year project supported by the French Development Agency (AFD) is already underway, laying the foundation for future interventions in the region.

UNDP has also played a catalytic role in mobilizing development finance for Kazakhstan’s water sector. By leveraging government funds and facilitating partnerships with international financial institutions (IFIs) and bilateral donors, UNDP has secured funding for several key initiatives. For example, a recently launched joint project with the Government of Japan, which contributed $2 million to dam safety, underscores the critical need for climate resilience investments.

Looking ahead, UNDP will continue expanding its work in the water sector. In 2025, we will focus on extending the flood early warning system to additional basins and integrating drought forecasting capabilities. We will also support the implementation of Kazakhstan’s new Water Code, which lays out forward-looking principles for sustainable water use and protection. Additionally, ongoing collaborations with international partners will ensure continued progress in critical areas such as Lake Balkhash management and dam safety.

As Kazakhstan’s water challenges become more complex, the need for coordinated, multi-stakeholder solutions is more urgent than ever. By harnessing the power of innovation, digital technologies, and strategic partnerships, we can build a more resilient water sector capable of weathering the impacts of climate change. The journey ahead requires collective action—by the government, development partners, the private sector, and local communities—to ensure Kazakhstan’s water future remains secure, sustainable, and equitable for all.

The author is Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.