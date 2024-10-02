Kazakhstan Calls for Broader Digital Integration at Eurasian Economic Forum

ASTANA – Bakytzhan Sagintayev, chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), unveiled the Digital Union initiative during an Oct. 1 plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan. The concept seeks to highlight the tangible benefits of deeper Eurasian economic integration for businesses and the wider population.

According to him, the concept has been agreed with the relevant departments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) states responsible for digitalization, reported Kazinform.

Sagintayev outlined three key principles of the Digital Union concept: the compatibility of regulatory and infrastructure solutions essential for its development, ensuring the synchronization and seamless interaction of national digital platforms, and the integration of digitalization across all four fundamental freedoms—goods, capital, services, and people—at a pace and scale that aligns with the readiness of member states.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov also delivered remarks at the plenary session, which was also attended by the heads of government of other EAEU member states: Armenia, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia, as well as Uzbekistan, as an observer state, and first vice president of Iran, as a trade partner.

Iran is interested in obtaining EAEU observer state status. The decision to grant such status to a foreign partner shall be adopted by the Heads of the EAEU member states at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting.

Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s strong focus on advancing digitalization within EAEU. He stressed the importance of fully implementing the union’s integrated information system, which is designed to facilitate the seamless interstate exchange of data and electronic documents among member countries, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s press service.