Kazakhstan Airlines Plan to Launch Flights to EU Cities

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airlines plan to open flights to Budapest, Riga, Vienna and Munich in the mid-term.

To date, direct air traffic has been established with five European Union countries: Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Two Kazakh and three European air carriers operate 34 flights per week. During the summer, the number of countries grows to six (Greece), reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s press service.

According to the ministry, the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the 21st meeting of the European Union-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council in Luxembourg.

During the event, Saltanat Tompiyeva, chair of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee, and Simon Brain, policy officer for international aviation at the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport at European Commission, initialed the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the European Union on some aspects of air transportation.

This procedure is the final step in preparing the agreement for signing and will further serve as the legal basis for all countries of the European Union in opening direct flights to Kazakhstan, which will strengthen cooperation in the development of air traffic between Kazakhstan and the countries of the European Union.

So far, Kazakh and foreign airlines operate 778 weekly flights to 132 destinations in 32 countries.