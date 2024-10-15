Kazakhstan, EU Deepen Economic Ties, Expand Business Cooperation  

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Oct. 14 to attend the 21st meeting of the European Union-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council and enhance cooperation with EU companies.

During the Cooperation Council, participants discussed the current state of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU and prospects within the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the two sides. The sides also exchanged views on political, economic, and trade cooperation.

During the visit, Nurtleu held meetings with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Xavier Bettel, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as promising areas such as financial technology and sustainable development through green energy, pharmaceuticals, and transportation infrastructure projects. Both sides reaffirmed the need to deepen economic ties and expand opportunities for the business communities of both countries.

“Luxembourg views Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Central Asia and sees great potential for further deepening trade and economic cooperation between our countries,” said Frieden.

He expressed readiness to support the Kazakh side in its efforts to modernize key sectors of the economy and implement advanced technologies.

Nurtleu emphasized that Luxembourg is an important partner for Kazakhstan within the EU. Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg into Kazakhstan has reached $2.9 billion.

The parties also focused on the interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU, emphasizing the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation on security and stability in Central Asia. Both sides also exchanged views on current international agenda topics.

During the meeting with Nurtleu, Bettel said that Luxembourg greatly values Astana’s efforts in strengthening regional security, underlining that both countries share common views on global challenges. Luxembourg is ready to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in international security and sustainable development, seeing great potential for joint efforts within the framework of the UN and other international organizations to promote peace and stability.

Both parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels and actively cooperate within international organizations to address key regional and global challenges.

Meetings with business leaders

Nurtleu met with Hendrik Sarens, executive director of Sarens, a Belgian multinational company engaged in heavy lifting and engineered transport, to discuss the prospects for expanding Sarens’ activities in Kazakhstan, including implementing several new infrastructure projects.

According to Kazinform, representatives of Cargolux, the largest air cargo carrier in Europe and among the world’s ten largest air carriers, expressed interest in expanding flights to Kazakhstan and using the infrastructure of domestic airports.

During the talks with the management of SES Broadband, the sides discussed projects to provide the internet to remote villages in Kazakhstan. Representatives of SES noted that they intend to provide 328 settlements in Kazakhstan with stable internet via European satellites.

Nurtleu also met with the President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño to discuss the possibility of implementing investment and technological projects in Kazakhstan.