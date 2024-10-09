Kazakh, Foreign Airlines Operate 778 Weekly Flights in 32 Countries

ASTANA – Kazakh and foreign airlines operate 778 weekly flights to 132 destinations in 32 countries, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on Oct. 8.

Kazakhstan has direct flights to 32 countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, China, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

This year, new air routes were opened from Almaty to Mumbai, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Irkutsk, El Alamein, and from Aktobe to Sharm El Sheikh. Regular flights resumed from Astana to Dushanbe, Prague, Seoul, and from Aktau to Russia’s Mineralnye Vody.

Air Asia, the premier low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia, launched direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty in March. China Southern Airlines increased the number of flights on the Almaty-Urumqi route.