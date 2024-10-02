EAEU to Increase Agricultural Exports via Int’l Routes, Cement Kazakhstan’s Transit Potential

ASTANA—The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) explored the potential expansion of agricultural product transportation via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) during the third Eurasian Economic Forum, which was held Sept. 30—Oct. 1 in Yerevan. This key corridor links the EAEU with Iran, the Middle East, and other strategic markets.

The Eurasian Agroexpress project aims to develop agricultural product exports from EAEU member states to China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and other countries of Southeast and Central Asia.

According to Alevtina Kirillova, general director of the Eurasian Agrologistics autonomous nonprofit organization, three key routes are currently operational under the Eurasian Agroexpress project. These routes, which include connections to China, the INSTC, and Central Asian states, are presently in pilot mode, paving the way for expanded agricultural trade across these strategic regions.

“Today, grain and oil and fat products are already being sent to Iran and further to the countries of the Middle East region along the route. We have agreed on tariff rates for the railways of Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. We are trying to increase production volumes to 200,000 tons per year by 2025,” said Kirillova.

Over the past five years, agricultural exports from the EAEU countries have more than doubled, exceeding $40 billion. Exports to third countries are growing rapidly as well, said Kirillova.