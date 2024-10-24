Chinese Companies Expand Presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Chairman of Kazakh Invest National Company Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with representatives of large Chinese companies to expand investment cooperation during his working visit to China on Oct. 22, reported the Kazakh Invest’s press service.

At a meeting with Fufeng Group Chairman Li Xuechun, Yelekeyev reviewed the progress of a project to build a vertically integrated industrial park for deep corn processing, with a production capacity of 500,000 tons annually and 1,000 job opportunities. The park will include a starch production plant, an amino acid fermentation plant, a coal-fired thermal power plant, and a wastewater treatment facility. Fufeng Group is currently searching for a suitable land plot.

Yelekeyev met with Dr. Liu Guoyue, the chairman of CHN Energy, to discuss a coal chemistry project in Kazakhstan, which could require a minimum investment of $4 billion. In September, Kazakh Invest organized a visit of the company’s technical team to coal deposits in Kazakhstan and collect material for chemical analysis.

Jiang Yi, the chairman of China Huadian Corporation, shared updates on a $190 million, 160-megawatt combined-cycle gas plant in the Mangystau Region, with construction set to begin at the end of this year and completion expected by 2027. The company is also implementing several investment projects in renewable energy, exploring the possibility of participating in projects to modernize existing power plants in Kazakhstan.

Wanlin Group Founder Li Yantao discussed plans to build a factory for dehydrated onions, following successful test plantings in four Kazakhstan’s southern regions. Initial investments are estimated at $30 million.

Several other Chinese firms, including Sichuan Lomon Corporation and Dalian Hesheng Holdings, are considering wheat processing projects in the Almaty and Akmola Regions, potentially exceeding $2 billion in total investments.

Xiong Xiong, the chairman of Shanghai Shanyuhai Investment Group, discussed the progress of building a $200 million mining and processing plant in the Almaty Region, set to create 500 jobs by 2025.

Talks with Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group focused on building a steel production cluster. The company has extensive experience producing high-quality steel later used in the automotive and electronic industries.

Beiqi Foton Motor expressed interest in a commercial vehicle assembly plant, having successful experience in assembling cars in Kazakhstan. With other companies, such as Jiangsu Seraphim Power Development, Yelekeyev explored solar panel production in Kazakhstan. He reviewed prospects for possible investment in a project to develop a vertically integrated titanium production plant with Longbai Group.