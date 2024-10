ASTANA – The 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships kicked off on Oct. 6 at the Astana-based Beeline Arena National Tennis Center, bringing together 210 athletes from 26 countries. The championships will run through Oct. 13.

According to the National Olympic Committee, ten athletes from Kazakhstan will compete in the tournament. Medals will be awarded among men and women in singles, team, doubles and mixed categories.

The championship is broadcast live by the Qazsport TV channel.