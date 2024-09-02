Tokayev Reiterates Need for Industry Experts, Future-Oriented Professions

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to address the critical shortage of experts in industries like water management, construction and energy, while also advocating for the training of specialists in future-oriented professions in his Sept. 2 address, reported Akorda.

He underscored the importance of providing sufficient grant funding to domestic universities with educational programs that meet modern standards, ensuring high-quality education. He also noted the presence of 23 renowned foreign universities that have established themselves in Kazakhstan as part of the internationalization of higher education.

“The connection between the best universities and the real sector of the economy should be enhanced. It is crucial to synchronize innovation policy with the country’s scientific and technological priorities. This will drive industry innovations and unlock the potential of applied science in universities,” Tokayev said.

He cautioned against allowing international internships for scientists to become mere “academic tourism,” stressing that qualified personnel should be trained in universities and technical and vocational education organizations. Tokayev also suggested that the government should explore opportunities to integrate top-performing college graduates into industry-specific government positions.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of reforming vocational education and declared 2025 the Year of Vocational Professions, aiming to promote hard work and professionalism in society.

The President also highlighted the role of secondary education in strengthening the country’s human resource potential. As part of the Comfortable School national project, 217 modern schools will be constructed by the end of 2025, and 1,300 schools will undergo major repairs over the next three years.

He underscored the significance of early childhood education and school preparation, noting that parents share responsibility with the state in this area. To better support families in need and increase transparency in state assistance, Tokayev proposed linking per capita funding for preschool education to each family’s actual income.