President Tokayev Directs Efforts to Ensure Comprehensive Security for Citizens

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his Sept. 2 address that his main priority is to ensure Kazakhstan becomes a place of safety and comfort. He instructed law enforcement and specialized state bodies to ensure the comprehensive security of citizens, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev also addressed the issue of fraud, which has become increasingly common for ordinary citizens due to widespread digital technologies. He announced the expansion of a project to enhance financial literacy, which reached 65,000 people last year.

Tokayev set the goal of introducing educational programs on financial literacy and digital hygiene in schools and universities to better protect citizens from fraudulent schemes.

The President stressed that a new draft law on the prevention of offenses, currently under development, will ensure the rule of law and the safety of citizens through the combined efforts of the state apparatus and society.

According to the Kazakh President, bolstering justice and security are fundamental needs and key indicators of the state’s effectiveness. He noted that Kazakhstan has already made progress in this area, including expanding freedom of expression and increasing opportunities for citizen participation in government decision-making.

“In recent years, we have already made significant progress in creating a safe environment. There is no rampant crime and lawlessness on our streets and in public places. However, in many countries, including some developed ones, there is a real epidemic of crime and disorder. We cannot rest on our laurels,” Tokayev warned.

He directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take strict measures against all offenses, ranging from petty hooliganism and vandalism to illegal immigration and serious criminal offenses such as the destructive activities of extremists, including religious radicals.

The fight against drugs was highlighted as another critical task for the country and the government. Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan must eliminate destructive behavior patterns to become a civilized country. Since his speech at a National Kurultai meeting, laws have been enacted to curb vandalism, gambling addiction and vaping.