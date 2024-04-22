Kazakhstan Bans Vape to Protect Nation’s Health 

By Dana Omirgazy in Editor’s Picks, Nation on 22 April 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law prohibiting vape sales and distribution, reported the Akorda press service on April 19.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The law establishes a ban on the sale and distribution of non-smoking tobacco products, vapes, flavors and liquids for them, as well as their advertising,” according to the Akorda.

Punishment for sale and distribution ranges from fines to arrest. The law will come into force 60 days after publication.

Astana Akimat (administration) and Kazakh athletes launched a campaign to encourage residents to exchange electronic cigarettes for sports equipment.

“We want to teach young people through this campaign the importance of engaging in sports and maintaining good health. Together we want to guide them on the right path. We hope that our campaign will motivate many people,” said Kyokushinkan karate athlete Alikhan Asubayev.

Electronic devices collected during the campaign will be disposed of at a specialized plant.


