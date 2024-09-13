News Digest: Foreign Media on World Nomad Games, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes the fifth World Nomad Games, the development of the Middle Corridor, Kazakhstan’s partnership with Central Asian states and more.

World Nomad Games: The spectacular ‘Olympics’ of Central Asia

BBC Travel released an article on Sept. 12 about the fifth World Nomad Games, which took place this week in Astana.

Dubbed the “Great Gathering on the Steppe,” the Olympics of the nomadic world is a spectacular celebration of traditional sports, identity and culture from across inner Asia, the author of the article writes.

“Part Highland Games, part Mongolian Naadam festival, and featuring sports like horseback wrestling and Central Asian strongman competitions, the World Nomad Games give a flavor of what the Olympics might have looked like if Genghis Khan had been in charge.”

“Many of the sports have their roots in the skills required to survive on the steppe and in the unrivaled equestrian abilities that fueled a millennium-long wave of successive steppe empires, from the Huns to the Mongols. There are traditional events such as archery and long-distance horse races, but the Games also promote Kazakh food, traditional dress and even the art of epic storytelling. The goal is to preserve and protect nomadic and steppe culture, which is under increasing threat from globalization, modernization and even climate change,” the article reads.

Global athletes converge in Kazakhstan to celebrate cultural legacy at 5th World Nomad Games

Travel and Tour World published an article on Sept. 9, stating that the much-awaited 5th World Nomad Games commenced in Astana with an impressive opening ceremony held at the Astana Arena. This grand event has attracted more than 2,500 athletes and numerous visitors from 89 nations, celebrating the vibrant cultural legacy of nomadic societies and showcasing the unique sports and customs preserved over the centuries.

In his opening address, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the historical significance of nomadic cultures and their lasting legacy in shaping the world. “The Kazakh land is home to outstanding historical figures such as Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, who made significant contributions to the development of science and humanistic ideas. Our ancestors established powerful states and built beautiful medieval cities in the Great Steppe, including Otyrar, Turkestan, Taraz, and Saraishyk,” he noted.

The article notes that the World Nomad Games, recognized as part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List, have become the premier global event for traditional sports. This competition draws participants from all over the world, including Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australia.

Referendum to decide Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy ambition

The Diplomat published an article on Sept. 10 on the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan on Oct. 6 to determine whether to proceed with the construction of a nuclear power plant. The article highlights that Kazakhstan’s desire to move toward nuclear energy is primarily driven by its need for energy security. Moreover, nuclear power plants offer environmental benefits, particularly in terms of emissions, as they do not produce greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide or methane, which are major contributors to global warming and climate change.

“If the project goes ahead, the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is estimated to cost $10-12 billion. Yet supporters of the project see nuclear energy as cost-effective because of the low fuel costs, long lifespan, and stable energy production. The government also hopes that the project will create jobs, increase tax revenues, and stimulate related industries,” the article states.

The article also notes that the International Atomic Energy Agency has been involved in assessing Kazakhstan’s readiness to develop nuclear power through multiple missions, which have highlighted Kazakhstan’s progress in areas such as nuclear safety, emergency planning, and radioactive waste management.

China, Central Asia hold ministerial conference on counter-terrorism, combating transnational crime

China is willing to enhance its capability for counter-terrorism and transnational crime fighting and build an efficient and pragmatic cooperation platform with Central Asian countries to achieve the vision of universal security, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said, as reported by Xinhua on Sept. 10.

Wang made these remarks while delivering a speech at the first China-Central Asia ministerial conference on public security and internal affairs in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

Noting that China and the Central Asian countries are good neighbors, friends, partners and brothers, Wang said China is willing to work with all parties to fully leverage the role of the ministerial conference to establish a sense of security community and deepen strategic mutual trust and cooperation.

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan multilateral ties give impetus to trade and energy co-op

AzerNews published an article on Sept. 4 about the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan partnership.

Through its strategic policies, Azerbaijan has cultivated robust economic and political partnerships with neighboring countries, European states, Western nations and Central Asian countries. The nation particularly values its relationships with Turkish states, with Kazakhstan being a prominent and strategic partner in this network.

“A major factor in strengthening these relations is the strong personal rapport between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. In recent years, the frequent visits between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and the Kazakh President have become a regular feature of their diplomatic engagement,” the article reads.

These robust relations are also evident in the economic sphere. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached $280.6 million in January-June. During this period, Azerbaijan exported $24.5 million worth of goods to Kazakhstan, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $256.1 million.

Kazakhstan achieves highest-ever Moody’s rating: Baa1 with stable outlook

Yahoo Finance reported on Sept. 9 that the international rating agency Moody’s upgraded the Kazakh government’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 and revised the outlook to stable from positive.

“The upgrade is driven by Moody’s assessment that ongoing improvements to Kazakhstan’s institutional and policy framework, along with sustained progress in economic diversification away from hydrocarbons, have enhanced and will continue to enhance the country’s resilience to external shocks. These developments strengthen Kazakhstan’s credit profile, aligning it with peers at the Baa1 level,” the article states.

The article also highlights that following constitutional and electoral reforms over 2022-23 that reduced presidential power, broadened political representation and improved civic engagement, the government continued to push through reforms to improve transparency and governance while anti-corruption efforts persist. Advancement on efforts to address social issues that had arisen during the January 2022 unrest – such as improving education access and broadening gasification – also speaks to greater accountability.

Middle Corridor’s growth to facilitate investment flow in Kazakhstan’s non-oil sector – Moody’s

The development prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, will facilitate investment flow in Kazakhstan’s non-oil sector, Moody’s highlighted in its latest long-term credit rating for Kazakhstan, Trend reported on Sept. 9.

“The growth in the transportation and logistics sector remains a key driver of economic growth and diversification, driven by the rapid expansion of cargo transit along the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route. The development of the Middle Corridor and shifts in regional supply chains are increasing foreign investor interest in other non-oil sectors,” the report states.

Significant foreign investments are expected to flow into industries such as automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing and construction materials.

The Middle Corridor connects container rail freight networks between China and the European Union via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern Europe.

Kazakh and Turkish leaders discuss strengthening bilateral ties

We News released an article on Sept. 12 about the meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and ongoing development of Turkish-Kazakh relations.

“Tokayev praised the progressive enhancement of ties between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of bolstering strategic cooperation and partnership. He also extended his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders addressed various aspects of their bilateral and multilateral agendas, including security cooperation,” the article reads.

In response, Fidan affirmed Türkiye’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Kazakhstan, highlighting the mutual trust and support that characterize their partnership. He also commended Kazakhstan’s efforts in addressing regional and global challenges.