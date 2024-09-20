News Digest: Foreign Media on Dimash Qudaibergen, German-Central Asian Cooperation and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the German-Central Asian cooperation, the Jackson-Vanik amendment, Dimash Qudaibergen’s interview and more.

America’s self-inflicted wound in Central Asia

Forbes published an article on Sept. 16 about the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, a 1974 provision in U.S. federal law originally intended to influence U.S. trade relations with countries that had non-market economies (specifically, countries of the Soviet Union) and restricted emigration rights. The amendment is still in effect for several countries today.

According to the article, various global powers appear to be vying for riches and influence in Central Asia. Japan recently held an investment summit with the Central Asian states to develop economic opportunities, China is expanding business ties, the EU is inaugurating a new strategic summit, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting in November. The world understands Central Asia and the role trade plays at this strategic pivot point —everyone, it seems, except Washington.

“Trade is the most effective tool for international engagement at the disposal of the United States, allowing it to conduct soft power diplomacy to America’s advantage. Permanent normal trade relations ensure that countries with this status indefinitely receive equal treatment and benefits. Concerning geopolitically vital Central Asian states, this remains poorly understood in Washington. This region, surrounded by Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, and China, must be a critical locus for American foreign policy. Instead, a well-intentioned but outdated law hobbles America’s trade and investment in the region, leaving the area to the tender mercies of Moscow and Beijing,” the article reads.

The Jackson-Vanik Amendment, originally designed to withhold permanent normal trade relations from the Soviet Union for its refusal to allow Jewish emigration, still applies to several U.S. strategic partners in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, despite its current irrelevance.

Central Asian countries hold second inter-parliamentary forum, adopt Khiva declaration

The Times of Central Asia published an article on Sept. 13 about the second inter-parliamentary forum of Central Asian countries held in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Topics addressed at the forum included new forms of interparliamentary cooperation between Central Asian countries, and recommendations for increasing the role of women and young people in the region’s socio-economic development.

Kaha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, said that the UN is ready to strengthen cooperation with Central Asia in areas such as the use of transboundary waters, the melting of glaciers, gender equality, and youth activism.

Germany wants trade with Kazakhstan, won’t circumvent Russia sanctions, Scholz says

Germany is interested in expanding trade with Kazakhstan while also ensuring such trade is not used to circumvent EU sanctions on Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on a visit to Kazakhstan, reported Reuters on Sept. 16.

“I am grateful for the trusting dialogue between us, through which we want to prevent trade between us from being misused to circumvent sanctions,” Scholz said.

Both Scholz and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said their countries were interested in increasing trade in oil, rare earths, lithium and other raw materials.

Tradition meets competition: Kazakhstan hosts the fifth edition of the World Nomad Games

Euronews released an article on Sept. 18 about the fifth World Nomad Games, which Astana hosted on Sept. 8-13.

The event saw over 3,000 athletes from 100 countries compete in 21 traditional sports, including kokpar and archery on horseback.

With more than 100,000 international visitors, the games provided a dynamic celebration of culture and sport.

From exciting competitions to displays of nomadic traditions, the event highlighted Kazakhstan’s rich heritage and growing global appeal, blending history with high-octane action.

World Nomad Games put the spotlight on the sport of the Great Steppe

Al Jazeera also published an article on Sept 18 about the World Nomad Games. The article quoted President Tokayev at the grand opening of the games, stating, “We are the descendants of wise and brave nomads who were able to preserve their unique identity and gave us the civilisation of the Great Steppe. Our common duty is to cherish this sacred heritage and to pass it on to future generations.”

According to the article, in the same way that France used the Olympics to showcase Paris and French culture to the world, so Kazakhstan used its first time hosting the World Nomad Games to showcase the origins of the Kazakh steppes, symbolizing the peaceful interconnections of past nomadic empires beneath a traditional nomadic yurt.

Kazakh superstar Dimash on his genre-defying music, heritage and the World Nomad Games

In an exclusive interview with Euronews released on Sept. 17, Dimash Qudaibergen discussed his unique fusion of classical, Kazakh and contemporary music, and his mission to spread his “country’s culture, songs, and traditional music to the world.”

According to the article, Kazakh global sensation Dimash is not just a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist – he is a man on a mission. With his pitch-perfect, virtuosic vocals and genre-defying music, he is determined to bring the rich culture and traditions of Kazakhstan to a global audience.

Returning home after touring the world, he marked the closing of the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana with two electrifying solo concerts.

In an exclusive interview with Euronews, Dimash reflected on his career, evolving musical style, and how the games provided a perfect stage to spotlight Kazakhstan’s heritage.

Kazakh president says Chinese-Brazilian peace plan for Ukraine war ‘deserves support’

Kazakhstan’s President said that a Chinese-Brazilian peace initiative for the war in Ukraine is deserving of support, reported Anadolu Agency on Sept. 16.

“In our opinion, the peace plan of China and Brazil deserves support,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying in a statement.

Tokayev warned that further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine would lead to “irreparable consequences for all of humanity” and for all countries directly involved.

While a “good chance” to achieve a truce was missed with the refusal to conclude the 2022 Istanbul agreements early in the conflict, he said the opportunity to achieve peace still exists.