Kazatomprom Secures License for Uranium Exploration in Turkistan Region

ASTANA – Kazatomprom National Atomic Company obtained the exclusive subsoil use license for uranium exploration at block 5 of Budenovskoye deposit, located in the Suzak district of the Turkistan Region, for six years, reported Kazatomprom press service on Sept. 10.

The Budenovskoye deposit is part of the Mynkuduk ore district in the Kentse-Budenovskoye metallogenic zone and is connected to the Inkai deposit’s south side. The site’s estimated deposits exceed 18,000 tons.

“The new block, Budenovskoye 5, holds promise for further development and is an important step of Kazatomprom’s strategy on replenishment of uranium resources. Presence of significant uranium resources, favorable geological conditions and developed infrastructure create unique opportunities for long-term operation. I am confident that this project will help strengthen Kazatomprom’s position as a global leader,” said Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov.