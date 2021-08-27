Kazakh Athletes Win Gold, Silver Medals at Paralympic Games

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Paralympian athletes David Degtyarev won the gold medal and Anuar Sariyev won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Degtyarev with a gold medal on Aug. 26. He wished all athletes good luck at the

“I congratulate David Degtyarev on his victory at the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This gold medal is an outstanding achievement, the result of hard training, amazing determination, and iron will. I wish David new successes and good luck to all athletes of Kazakhstan at the Paralympics,”Tokayev wrote on his Twitter.

Powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan the first medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. In the first attempt, the Kazakh Paralympian claimed the largest weight among all participants – 170 kg – and successfully coped with it. In the second approach, David improved the result, taking 172 kg, and in the third attempt he conquered the weight of 174 kg, becoming the champion of the Paralympic Games.

Judoka Sariyev won the silver medal on Aug.27. In the semifinals of the competition, he defeated an athlete from Venezuela, Marcos Blanco, and reached the final of the competition.

In the final round, Sariyev lost to Azerbaijani athlete Vugar Shirinli.

Sariyev, 29, was born in Atyrau. He has been participating in international competitions since 2014.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games have started on Aug. 24 in Tokyo. Twenty-five Kazakh athletes from seven sporting events are taking part in the games.