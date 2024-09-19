Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Strengthen Ties to Protect Migratory Wildlife 

ASTANA—Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to protect migratory animals, as deputies of Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified an agreement on cooperation in ecology and environmental protection. This marks a significant step toward regional environmental conservation efforts.

“The document enables timely interaction on topics related to animal movement in the Kazakh-Uzbek border region, including saiga antelope, gazelle, argali, and others. For instance, work is being done to increase the number of Ustyurt saiga population in the territories of both states within the framework of the agreement with Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of protection, reproduction, and sustainable development of the saiga population,” said Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, reported Kazinform on Sept. 18.

The document also regulates state control over the transboundary transportation and disposal of hazardous waste, the protection of ecosystems from degradation, and adaptation to climate change.

The countries will exchange experiences in reducing carbon and methane emissions and introduce modern carbon capture and storage technologies. Kazakhstan intends to organize joint events with the Uzbek colleagues to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea basin.

According to the document, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will begin collaborative scientific research, educational initiatives, and staff training.