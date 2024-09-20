Kazakhstan and Georgia to Boost Cooperation Along Middle Corridor

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed to strengthen cooperation in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transportation Route (TITR) during the meeting of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Georgian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili on Sept. 19 in Astana.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, both countries’ territories serve as key transcontinental transportation corridors, offering the shortest routes from Europe to China and Southeast Asia. Beltemov said that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia resulted in a significant surge in cargo transshipment.

“Cargo transshipment along this route increased by 65% last year and by 69% in the eight months of this year, reaching 2.9 million tons,” said Bektenov.

“We aim to increase the transportation volume along this route up to 10 million tons of cargo. For this purpose, the government is taking consistent measures to improve transit conditions,” he added.

Bektenov also emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to establish competitive tariff conditions, reduce delivery time and increase the volume of transportation along the TITR, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line. He added that the transport corridor requires digitalization, which would increase its attractiveness for international carriers.

Davitashvili outlined the special role of the Intergovernmental Commission between countries, which was designed to give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Davitashvili arrived in Astana to participate in the 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.