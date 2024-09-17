Kazakh President on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Peace Still Remains Possible

ASTANA –‌ The possibility of achieving peace still exists, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, commenting on the resolution of the situation around Ukraine during his Sept. 16 meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“It is a fact that, from a military standpoint, Russia is invincible. Unfortunately, a good opportunity to reach at least a ceasefire was missed with the refusal to sign the Istanbul Agreement. However, the possibility of achieving peace still exists. It is necessary to carefully consider all peace initiatives from various countries and reach a decision to stop the hostilities, and then proceed to discussing territorial issues. In our view, the peace plan proposed by China and Brazil deserves support,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that state leaders come and go, but people “must live in peace and mutual understanding.”

”Kazakhstan shares the longest delimited land border in the world with Russia, and cooperation between our countries is developing within the framework of a strategic partnership and alliance. Kazakhstan holds genuine sympathy for the Ukrainian people and their unique culture. There have never been any disagreements between our states. The Embassy of Kazakhstan continues to operate in Kyiv,” said Tokayev.

According to the President, further escalation of the war will lead to irreparable consequences for all of humanity and, above all, for the countries directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Scholz arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit on Sept. 16. He is expected to participate in the second summit in Central Asia + Germany format on Sept. 17.