Kazakh FM Nurtleu Engages International Leaders at UN to Strengthen Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held talks with his foreign counterparts to deepen bilateral cooperation as part of the High-Level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister’s press service reported that Nurtleu met with the foreign ministers of Spain José Albares, Latvia Baiba Braže, Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Poland Radosław Sikorski, and Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on Sept. 25.

During the talks, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU countries and exchanged views on regional and global agendas. Following the meetings, the sides agreed to pay mutual high-level visits.

Nurtleu also met with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, the sides signed an intergovernmental agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports. Al Zayani expressed his appreciation to the Kazakh side for opening the Consulate General in Manama, emphasizing that this step will strengthen relations between the countries.

Prospects for fostering cooperation with the International Labor Organization were discussed with its Director-General Gilbert Houngbo. The sides reaffirmed the importance of improving labor legislation, social protection and ensuring decent work.