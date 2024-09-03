Int’l Tourists Show Increasing Interest in Kazakhstan Ahead of World Nomad Games 

ASTANA — International travelers are strongly interested in traveling to Kazakhstan during the fifth World Nomad Games.

According to Amadeus, a leading international provider of IT solutions for the travel industry, total air travel searches to Kazakhstan grew by 13.4% over the year.

“In the run-up to the World Nomad Games, travelers from India, Germany, the United States, Türkiye and South Korea are searching for flights to Kazakhstan the most,” reported Amadeus Air Searches Analytics on Aug. 27.

In terms of flight searches to Astana, Germany became the leader.

The total number of searches in the Amadeus platform for air tickets to Kazakhstan, including domestic flights, over the past 12 months increased by 13.4% compared to the same period last year. Demand sharply increased in July, two months before the opening of the World Nomad Games. At that time, the volume of search transactions increased by 24.5% compared to June.

The data obtained indicates the growing popularity of Kazakhstan among travelers and robust interest from non-neighboring countries.

“The World Nomad Games represent a significant event for Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region. They serve as a catalyst for the development of inbound tourism and strengthening the country’s potential as a growing destination for cultural tourism,” said Tatyana Akulova, General Manager of Amadeus in Central Asia and Caucasus.