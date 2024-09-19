Chinese Investor to Build Center for Processing & Export of Kazakh Products in Northern Kazakhstan

ASTANA— A foreign investor plans to build a logistics center in the North Kazakhstan Region to supply Kazakh products to China.

As part of a two-day working visit to the North Kazakhstan Region, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with Chinese investor Jia Heyi, president of the Xian Aiju Corporation. The company built a large cluster for processing grain (Memolux LLP) and oilseeds (Taiynsha May LLP) in the Taiynsha district, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Sept. 18.

Today, Taiynsha May LLP and Memolux LLP are the largest agricultural projects in the region focused on export to China. Jia Heyi owns a bonded warehouse at the Alashankou railway station in China with a storage capacity of 100,000 tons. The company has over 1,000 stores in Xian and exports Kazakh confectionery, beer, ice cream and other food products. The corporation built a logistics and processing park for agricultural products in Xian. In the near future, it is planned to create a similar center in the North Kazakhstan Region to supply Kazakh products to China.

“Our grain milling technology is considered one of the most advanced. We grind flour 15 times at very low temperatures, which allows us to preserve all its beneficial properties,” said Jia Heyi.

Welcoming the company’s plans to build a logistics center in the North Kazakhstan Region, Zhumangarin proposed considering consolidating Kazakh manufacturers’ products for deliveries to China. Jia Heyi supported the proposal, noting that by creating a processing and logistics center in the North Kazakhstan Region, they plan to become the largest company in Kazakhstan exporting products to China.

With a crop area of 4.4 million hectares, the North Kazakhstan Region is one of the main grain-growing regions and the most developed in the nation in terms of developing and maintaining agricultural solid formations.