European Diplomats Commend Tourism Potential of Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve

ASTANA – The Kazakh Tourism National Company organized a trip to the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve in the Akmola Region for European ambassadors on May 13, reported the company.

The envoys got acquainted with the tourism potential of Astana’s surroundings, which can include birdwatching, eco and ethno-tourism.

The Korgalzhyn reserve, an area with the northernmost nesting population of pink flamingos, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The visitors were shown the Schrenck’s tulip, a wild-growing flower listed in the Red Book, and were lucky enough to come across a herd of saiga antelopes.

After a visit to the reserve’s museum, the local residents warmly welcomed the envoys with traditional meals and demonstrated to them Kazakh national games such as the qazaqsha kuresi (Kazakh wrestling), asyk (ancient game with bones) and kokpar (the ancient predecessor of polo). Some of the diplomats even tried horseriding and playing asyk themselves. And all of them liked interacting and bonding with the locals and vice versa.

The diplomats commended Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and the unique tourism destination.

Ambassadors and diplomats from Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom as well as South Korea were among the participants of the tour.