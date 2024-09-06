Astana Hosts Water Caravan on Eve of Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – A ceremonial event, Birlik Kerueni (Caravan of Unity), kicked off on Sept. 6, bringing together athletes, public figures, and batyrs from across Kazakhstan. They will deliver water from sacred springs in various regions to the capital, symbolizing national unity in the lead-up to the fifth World Nomad Games.

According to the Astana administration’s press service, this water will play a central role in the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games. The source of the Yessil River, the main waterway of the capital, was selected for the water collection in Astana.

On the opening day of the games, a vibrant parade will feature batyrs from different regions carrying trunks filled with holy water. Creative groups participating in the cultural program are heading to Astana as part of the caravan decorated in regional styles.

The Birlik Kerueni event will include a theatrical performance and a concert program featuring a drum ensemble, Kazakh artists, and stars of the national stage.