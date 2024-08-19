President Tokayev to Pay State Visit to Tajikistan This Week

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on Aug. 22-23, reported the Akorda press service.

He will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The leaders are expected to hold talks in a narrow format and within the government delegations of the two countries. They also plan to sign several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.