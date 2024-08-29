KazAtomExpo Exhibition Discusses Kazakhstan’s Potential Nuclear Power Plant 

ASTANA – KazAtomExpo international exhibition dedicated to nuclear technology and nuclear power took place in Astana on Aug. 27-28, as Kazakhstan explores alternative forms of clean energy in pursuit of energy security and carbon neutrality goals.

The dual pressures of the energy crisis and the pursuit of net-zero emissions have sparked discussions on the benefits of nuclear power generation along with safety concerns surrounding nuclear power plants.

According to Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev, the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is the only way to meet rising domestic power demand and carbon-neutrality goals.

“At the moment, we are discussing the construction of only one station. But look at the vast size of Kazakhstan. If we are serious about carbon neutrality in the next 40 years, that is, if we really aim for zero emissions by 2060, there is no alternative to nuclear power,” said Satkaliyev.

The ministry forecasts that by 2035, electricity consumption in Kazakhstan will grow to 152.4 billion kilowatt-hour. At the same time, the output of existing energy sources will decrease to less than 135 billion kilowatt-hour. Therefore, in the next 10 years, Kazakhstan needs to commission new energy generating facilities with a total capacity of 26.5 gigawatts.

The main share of electricity generation today is produced by coal-fired plants, which account for 66% of total energy generation. The renewable energy sector shows growth, with the number of facilities reaching 148, which accounts for around 6%.

“In Kazakhstan, two sites have already been identified as absolutely suitable for the construction of nuclear power plants. That is the Balkhash site and the Kurchatov site. They are unique sites and can be utilized,” said Satkaliyev.

Kazakhstan, the world leader in uranium production and second in reserves, is preparing to decide on the construction of nuclear power through a national referendum. On Aug. 27, the government approved the draft resolution to hold a referendum on the matter, which will take place this autumn.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) released the findings of its poll that showed that a slight majority of respondents (53.1%) support building a nuclear power plant, hoping it will help resolve electricity shortages by 2030.

Four potential vendors for the Kazakh nuclear power plant

Four international nuclear energy companies, potential vendors for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, presented their nuclear technologies, achievements, and current projects at the exhibition. Those companies include China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Korea Water and Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP), Électricité de France (EDF), and Russia’s Rosatom.

“So far, four vendors have passed the pre-qualification stage. The primary requirement is, of course, reactor safety. It is a 3P+ water reactor. [Other considerations] include the number of operating hours, the experience of operation abroad, the cost of electricity. Additional criteria include factors related to the localization of domestic industry, the development of a domestic educational base, that is, the creation of institutes. It also concerns the technology transfer, including the construction of assemblies. Many political factors will also, of course, be taken into account. Final decisions will be made based on a comprehensive evaluation of all these factors,” said Satkaliyev.

Each company had its strengths in offering Kazakhstan the best nuclear power plant solutions.

“During the tour of the exhibition stands, the companies presented their own proposed technical solutions. For instance, Korea Water and Nuclear Power Corporation, presented the project implementation cycle. When I asked about their experience with the localization of products in foreign countries, they presented the Barakah project in the United Arab Emirates and their potential involvement in the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic. They say they tailor their approach to the requirements of the host country. That is, up to 70% of domestic content. This means that any nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan would also focus on developing the domestic industry,” said Satkaliyev.

The Rosatom stand displayed safety systems. They showcased unique technologies capable of constructing a station that can withstand seismic activity up to nine points on the Richter scale.

The stand of the Chinese corporation impressed with large-scale construction volumes, according to Satkaliyev.

“The scale of construction achieved by Chinese suppliers in nuclear power plant projects is truly impressive. Sixty-nine months from the start of construction to the commissioning of the first unit. They are reaching construction rates that are unprecedented in the whole world,” he said.

“In terms of environmental impact and transparency of potential bidders, there was a very good discussion at the Electricity de France stand,” added the minister.

Kazakhstan’s potential in supplying its own fuel

Minister Satkaliyev also highlighted that Kazakhstan has significant nuclear energy capabilities.

The state-owned Kazatomprom national atomic company’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UMP) subsidiary owns 51% of the Ulba-TVS plant, a joint Kazakh-Chinese venture, which produces uranium fuel components for nuclear power plant in China.

According to Satkaliyev, this provides technical capacity for Kazakhstan to produce nuclear fuel for its own power plant.

“It is fundamentally important for us that the company gains experience. This is the most technologically complex, high-margin production in Kazakhstan and we have gained experience. This means that for our future stations, we will have the opportunity to push for the transfer of production technologies and fuel manufacturing, should the referendum in Kazakhstan approve the construction. This would also mean additional jobs, elevated quality of energy security and energy independence,” said Satkaliyev.

Kazakhstan has also been developing its human capital to build local capacity for the construction and maintenance of a nuclear plant.

“We have the solid [human capital] base. Currently, we are not talking about a personnel shortage, in fact, there might even be healthy competition. If we are considering the need for around 2,000 specialists, the National Nuclear Center alone has trained 5,000 highly qualified specialists, and around 250 students annually graduate with a degree in core specialties like nuclear power and nuclear technology. There are also related specialties, such as thermal power and power engineering. These specialists can certainly apply their skills and knowledge to the construction and operation of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan,” said Satkaliyev.