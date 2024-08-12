Kazakhstan’s International Reserves Surge to $19 Billion in July

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 12 August 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s assets in international reserves increased by 7.3% in July to $18.86 billion, according to the National Bank’s report, published on Aug. 9.

Photo credit: kapital.kz

Gross international reserves increased by 4.68% to $41.8 billion, monetary gold in international reserves grew by 2.6% to $22.9 billion. Net international reserves increased by 4.68% in July to $39.7 billion.

Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.5% last month to $61.15 billion from $61.49 billion in June.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »