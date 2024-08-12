Kazakhstan’s International Reserves Surge to $19 Billion in July

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s assets in international reserves increased by 7.3% in July to $18.86 billion, according to the National Bank’s report, published on Aug. 9.

Gross international reserves increased by 4.68% to $41.8 billion, monetary gold in international reserves grew by 2.6% to $22.9 billion. Net international reserves increased by 4.68% in July to $39.7 billion.

Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.5% last month to $61.15 billion from $61.49 billion in June.