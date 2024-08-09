Kazakhstan’s Green Energy Generation Rises by 31.1% in 2023

By Staff Report in Nation on 9 August 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s production of green energy reached 6.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023, marking a 31.1% increase compared to the previous year, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on Aug. 8.

Renewable energy sources accounted for 5.8% of the total electricity output, which increases to 12.74% when large hydroelectric power plants are included.

Wind energy saw the most significant growth, with electricity generation increasing by 63.3% to 3.7 million kWh: small hydroelectric power plants generated 949.1 million kWh, an increase of 16%.

Solar energy production declined by 1.5%, reaching 1.9 billion kWh. Energy production by biogas plants dropped by 52.1% to 1.4 million kWh.


