Kazakhstan Sees 15% Rise in Creative Industries Post Tax Relief

ASTANA – Following tax breaks, the number of creative industry entities increased by 15%, or 6,033 units, to 45,597 entities, Kazinform reported on Aug. 12, citing the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The ministry anticipates further growth in the creative sector and has developed a draft law to support and develop creative industries. The Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, is currently considering this law. To encourage more creative industry representatives to step out of the shadow economy and stimulate overall industry growth, the government has worked to reduce the tax burden on these entities.

Currently, 134,207 Kazakh residents are employed in the creative industries, which is expected to double by 2029.

According to the UN, creative industries are those that require creativity and intellectual capital as key resources, including advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, information technology, software and video game development, musical instrument production, cultural heritage conservation, museums, libraries and archives.