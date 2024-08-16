Kazakh President Visits Production Facilities in Akmola Region

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 16 August 2024

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Akmola Region on Aug. 16, touring production facilities in Koshy town and Rodina village.

President Tokayev visits Rodina agrofirm. Photo credit: Akorda. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

In Rodina village, Tokayev visited a local supermarket, Dostyk (Friendship) park, the local secondary school and the production facilities of the Rodina agro firm.

“I have heard a lot about the farm of Ivan Sauer. The farm is huge, advanced in all respects. I wish everyone happiness and prosperity,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev visited the agro firm’s milking center No. 1 and the dairy plant. The center is equipped with milking stalls, which can accommodate 32 cows at a time.

Photo credit: Akorda.

The CEO of Rodina agro firm, Ivan Sauer, informed the President about plans to develop the farm’s dairy sector, including the construction of a new milking center.

Tokayev was shown the production process at the dairy plant, which is outfitted with modern equipment. The facility uses advanced European technologies and produces 50 tons of milk per day, along with several types of dairy products.

Sauer also discussed the social projects that were implemented. Last year, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company allocated 791 million tenge (US$1.65 million) to support and develop the village.

Photo credit: Akorda.

In total, 15 dairy plants operate in the Akmola Region, and seven dairy farms are under construction. Approximately 13.3 billion tenge (US$27.7 million) have been allocated to finance projects in this area.

The President also visited the IL-TOV LLP production site for semi-finished products, which was launched this year in Koshy.

The company produces various types of deep-processed poultry dishes. The semi-finished products are supplied both to the domestic market and to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

The President stressed the importance of developing the domestic food industry and assured state assistance for entrepreneurship.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »