Kazakh President Visits Production Facilities in Akmola Region

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Akmola Region on Aug. 16, touring production facilities in Koshy town and Rodina village.

In Rodina village, Tokayev visited a local supermarket, Dostyk (Friendship) park, the local secondary school and the production facilities of the Rodina agro firm.

“I have heard a lot about the farm of Ivan Sauer. The farm is huge, advanced in all respects. I wish everyone happiness and prosperity,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev visited the agro firm’s milking center No. 1 and the dairy plant. The center is equipped with milking stalls, which can accommodate 32 cows at a time.

The CEO of Rodina agro firm, Ivan Sauer, informed the President about plans to develop the farm’s dairy sector, including the construction of a new milking center.

Tokayev was shown the production process at the dairy plant, which is outfitted with modern equipment. The facility uses advanced European technologies and produces 50 tons of milk per day, along with several types of dairy products.

Sauer also discussed the social projects that were implemented. Last year, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company allocated 791 million tenge (US$1.65 million) to support and develop the village.

In total, 15 dairy plants operate in the Akmola Region, and seven dairy farms are under construction. Approximately 13.3 billion tenge (US$27.7 million) have been allocated to finance projects in this area.

The President also visited the IL-TOV LLP production site for semi-finished products, which was launched this year in Koshy.

The company produces various types of deep-processed poultry dishes. The semi-finished products are supplied both to the domestic market and to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

The President stressed the importance of developing the domestic food industry and assured state assistance for entrepreneurship.