Italy Leads in Kazakhstan’s Exports in January-June

ASTANA – In January-June, Italy took the lead in the structure of Kazakhstan’s exports. Kazakhstan exported goods worth $9 billion to Italy, accounting for 23.6% of total exports.

Kazinform reported on Aug. 15, referring to the Bureau of National Statistics, that this is $2 billion higher than at the same time last year.

China ranks second in exports, with an 18.6% share, or $7.3 billion. The country also ranks second in imports of goods to Kazakhstan, with a 24.5% share, or $6.7 billion.

Following China, Russia accounts for 10.9% of Kazakhstan’s exports worth $4.2 billion. In turn, Russia imported goods for $7.9 billion or 28.6% of the total imports in the year’s first half.

The list of Kazakhstan’s largest exporters includes France (5.5%), Türkiye (3.9%), Greece (3.6%), Romania (2.5%), South Korea (2.4%), and the United States (2.3%).