Investments in Kazakhstan’s Tourism Double to $822.6 Million in First Half of 2024

ASTANA – In the first half of 2024, investments in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector doubled to 390.5 billion tenge (US$822.6 million), according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s outcomes published by the Prime Minister’s press service on July 30.

Tourism development

Kazakhstan has 61 infrastructure projects currently in the implementation stage, totaling 399.8 billion tenge (US$842.2 million). To stimulate entrepreneurial activity in this sector, the government has extended the period of preferential lending for the hotel industry from seven to ten years. This new mechanism allowed for the construction of internationally franchised hotels in six regions, with projects underway in Aktobe and Pavlodar.

In 2024, India Today named Kazakhstan the most-searched holiday destination among Indian travelers. According to The New York Times, Almaty made it into the TOP-52 best tourist destinations, and the Shymbulak mountain resort was listed among the top five ski locations by Condé Nast Italia. British magazine Wanderlust included the Katon-Karagai district in eastern Kazakhstan in its Travel Green List 2024.

Numerous events, including official ceremonies, tourism development forums, and exhibitions, were organized as part of the Year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China in 2024.

In June, the International University of Tourism and Hospitality in Turkistan graduated its first specialists. Out of the 460 graduates, 125 have already secured employment in tourism enterprises across Kazakhstan. The practice of early employment before receiving a diploma became possible after the transition to dual-format training, in which 50% of the educational process occurs within the enterprise.

Physical culture and sport

As of the first half of 2024, more than eight million people in Kazakhstan are engaged in physical education and sports. The country hosts over 25,000 sports and mass events annually, reaching 1.2 million participants.

An important event for Kazakhstan in 2024 is the Paris Olympics, where the nation has secured 93 licenses in 25 sports. Preparations are also underway for the Paralympic Games, scheduled from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris, with 43 Kazakh athletes set to compete in nine sports.

A major highlight for Kazakhstan this year is the fifth World Nomad Games, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 13 in Astana. Delegations from around 100 countries will participate, totaling approximately 2,000 participants.

Legislative developments

The ministry has developed a draft law on amendments and supplements to the law on physical culture and sports, which is currently under consideration by the Mazhilis, a lower house of Parliament. The draft law prioritizes funding for various sports, introduces accreditation for sports federations, and sets a minimum age for training. The focus on Olympic and priority sports has led to a more efficient redistribution of budget funds for athlete training.

Over 100 amendments to six codes and 15 laws have been introduced to regulate gambling and lottery issues. A Comprehensive Plan for Combating Illegal Gambling and Ludomania for 2024-2026 has been prepared.

For the first time in Kazakhstan, work has begun to combat illegal lotteries on social networks. On March 18, an online service for the independent restriction of citizens from participating in gambling and betting was launched in a pilot mode, with 143,000 Kazakh citizens having used the service to date.