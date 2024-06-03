Kazakh State Counselor Comments on Adopted Plan to Combat Gambling

ASTANA — The Kazakh government has adopted a Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Gambling Business and Gambling Addiction for 2024-2026, another initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, wrote Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin on his Telegram channel on June 1.

“In his Atyrau speech at the third meeting of the National Kurultai, the President instructed to build systematic work to combat gambling addiction, adopt a Comprehensive Plan and speed up the adoption of the relevant law,” Karin wrote.

The draft Comprehensive Plan was widely discussed in expert circles and at the Youth Policy Council. It includes four sections and 28 activities, which are overseen by 15 central and 20 local government agencies.

“In the fight against gambling addiction, the main thing is the consolidated, consistent and systematic work of government agencies, non-governmental organizations and the entire society,” Karin wrote.

He also cited the President’s words about eradicating domestic violence during a May 31 meeting with the science community in Almaty, referring to Tengrinews.

“Today, the problem of domestic violence is widely discussed in the public space. This speaks of a positive transformation of the value system of our society, which is becoming more and more intolerant of any form of aggression and cruelty,” said Tokayev.

The President signed laws amending penalties for violence against women and children on April 15.

“The role of a mother in raising a citizen of her country is invaluable. Only a society in which women are valued and respected can be considered truly civilized and cultured,” said the President.