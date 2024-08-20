Inspiring Video Shows US Kokpar Player’s Preparation for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – A video of the U.S. kokpar player Nick Willert preparing for the kokpar competition to participate in the fifth World Nomad Games (WNG) in September has gained popularity on social networks. The video was published on his Instagram account on Aug. 14.

Willert used a kettlebell during training, and a homemade wooden installation replaced his horse.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to once again have the chance to compete with the best in the world during the World Nomad Games. Getting to travel to Kazakhstan is a dream come true for me! I have been fascinated with this region for a long time, and I am truly grateful to be able to travel to Kazakhstan. I know many view the American kokpar and horseback wrestling teams as underdogs, but my hope is that we are able to showcase our growth from when we first started playing,” he said.

Willert will take part in the kokpar and audaraspak competitions at the fifth WNG as part of the U.S. national team. Also, Willert is a professional skier, MMA and surfer. He participated in the third World Nomad Games in 2018 in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kokpar competitions will be held at the Kazanat Hippodrome in Astana from Sept. 9 to 12.